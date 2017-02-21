Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Suppressors
Recoil Mag Article on SAS MX Line up
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Recoil Mag Article on SAS MX Line up
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-21-2017, 03:29 PM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 858
Recoil Mag Article on SAS MX Line up
http://www.recoilweb.com/the-quiet-c...ems-71329.html
Good read on The SAS MX line up.
Coupled with $200 off retail Taxed Enough sale.
Makes for a winner, in my book.
Thanks
RLTW
Steve
816-718-9489
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
HPA gets a 100 sponsors in House
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:29 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC