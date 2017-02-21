Recoil Mag Article on SAS MX Line up http://www.recoilweb.com/the-quiet-c...ems-71329.html



Good read on The SAS MX line up.

Coupled with $200 off retail Taxed Enough sale.

Makes for a winner, in my book.



Thanks

RLTW

Steve

816-718-9489 Good read on The SAS MX line up.Coupled with $200 off retail Taxed Enough sale.Makes for a winner, in my book.ThanksRLTWSteve816-718-9489