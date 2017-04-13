Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



please educate me
04-13-2017, 07:06 AM
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Stickney,SD
Posts: 35
please educate me
I have heard that if you put a suppressor on an AR15 that it will cause problems for the shooter (gas blow back) and damage to the gun is this true or an old wife's tale ?I am thinking about a suppressor for my AR but am a newbie on these guns thanks Jim
04-13-2017, 08:50 AM
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 910
Re: please educate me
Originally Posted by hydehunter
I have heard that if you put a suppressor on an AR15 that it will cause problems for the shooter (gas blow back) and damage to the gun is this true or an old wife's tale ?I am thinking about a suppressor for my AR but am a newbie on these guns thanks Jim
Jim,
call me at 816-718-9489. I can go over this and give you several fixes for it. Not a huge issue at all.
There is some blow back yes, but it's not going to damage the gun. Unless your over gassing the crap out of it.

thanks
Steve
RTLW
Colonialarmoryllc@gmail.com
04-13-2017, 10:57 AM
Join Date: Dec 2012
Posts: 156
Re: please educate me
Damage? No.
Gas in your face. Yes.
Quieter? Yes
Quiet in AR Platform? No
Nice to have? Yes
