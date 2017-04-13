Re: please educate me Quote: hydehunter Originally Posted by I have heard that if you put a suppressor on an AR15 that it will cause problems for the shooter (gas blow back) and damage to the gun is this true or an old wife's tale ?I am thinking about a suppressor for my AR but am a newbie on these guns thanks Jim

Colonialarmoryllc@gmail.com Jim,call me at 816-718-9489. I can go over this and give you several fixes for it. Not a huge issue at all.There is some blow back yes, but it's not going to damage the gun. Unless your over gassing the crap out of it.thanksSteveRTLW