NPR's Take on HPA
03-23-2017, 08:31 AM

  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 876
NPR's Take on HPA
For NPR this is not a horrible take on the HPA. They must be worried about loosing funding if they spin to far to the left.

Debate Over Silencers: Hearing Protection Or Public Safety Threat? : NPR

Keep calling, Writing, stop in and see them.
Make your voice heard, and heard often on this.

Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
03-23-2017, 08:34 AM

  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 7
Re: NPR's Take on HPA
Nobody said they were stupid, just liberal progressive ideologues.
