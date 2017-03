NJ Herald Thoughts on HPA Who needs access to gun silencers? - New Jersey Herald -



This is the left Anti 2nd Amendment logic we are fighting.

Granted it is form a left news paper. HOWEVER this is the battle we have to fight.





Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win. Sun Tzu



Please continue to reach out to your congressional reps, keep this bill alive and don't stop until it is passed







Thanks

Steve

RLTW

816-718-9489 This is the left Anti 2nd Amendment logic we are fighting.Granted it is form a left news paper. HOWEVER this is the battle we have to fight.Victorious warriors win first and then go to war, while defeated warriors go to war first and then seek to win. Sun TzuPlease continue to reach out to your congressional reps, keep this bill alive and don't stop until it is passedThanksSteveRLTW816-718-9489