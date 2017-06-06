Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



New Suppressed Armament Systems Reflex Suppressor
New Suppressed Armament Systems Reflex Suppressor
SAS has once again broke the model on Suppressor.
The Claymore "Front Toward Enemy" Reflex suppressor.
100% Titanium
556 Cal.
12.6 ozs
38 DB's of Reduction
8.3" length of suppressor
Only adds 3.6" of length to the weapon

MilSpec meter tested, 10 shot average was 130.79, That is 38.21 DB's of reduction. Only adding 3.8" total length to your AR-15.
Test weapon was a 14.5" 556. shooting XM855 62 Gr. MilSpec ammo.








The First 10 people to purchase get a Free 22LR Tolerance suppressor.

For Questions contact
Colonial Armory
Thanks
Steve
RTLW
816-718-9489
Re: New Suppressed Armament Systems Reflex Suppressor



Vid of some of the Milspec testing we did.
