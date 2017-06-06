New Suppressed Armament Systems Reflex Suppressor

816-718-9489 SAS has once again broke the model on Suppressor.The Claymore "Front Toward Enemy" Reflex suppressor.100% Titanium556 Cal.12.6 ozs38 DB's of Reduction8.3" length of suppressorOnly adds 3.6" of length to the weaponMilSpec meter tested, 10 shot average was 130.79, That is 38.21 DB's of reduction. Only adding 3.8" total length to your AR-15.Test weapon was a 14.5" 556. shooting XM855 62 Gr. MilSpec ammo.The First 10 people to purchase get a Free 22LR Tolerance suppressor.For Questions contactColonial ArmoryThanksSteveRTLW816-718-9489