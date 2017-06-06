New Suppressed Armament Systems Reflex Suppressor

SAS has once again broke the model on Suppressor.
The Claymore "Front Toward Enemy" Reflex suppressor.
100% Titanium
556 Cal.
12.6 ozs
38 DB's of Reduction
8.3" length of suppressor
Only adds 3.6" of length to the weapon
MilSpec meter tested, 10 shot average was 130.79, That is 38.21 DB's of reduction. Only adding 3.8" total length to your AR-15.
Test weapon was a 14.5" 556. shooting XM855 62 Gr. MilSpec ammo.
The First 10 people to purchase get a Free 22LR Tolerance suppressor.
For Questions contact
Colonial Armory
Thanks
Steve
RTLW
816-718-9489