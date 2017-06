New SAS Claymore 556 Reflex suppressor.

host weapon is 14.5" barrel 556, with XM193 ammo.



At shooters let ear was 113. at shooters Right ear was 118.5.



At muzzle was 131.6.

all are 10 shot averages.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UhEh...ature=youtu.be







At shooters left ear.







At shooters right ear.



contact me for any questions on the Claymore.



thanks



STEVE

RLTW

