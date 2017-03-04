More on the HPA https://www.policeone.com/police-pro...encers-easier/





Good article on HPA.



other the the Typical would make it easier for gangs and bad guys to shoot more people.

Crazy Leftist.



This was written on 31MAR.



Thanks

Steve

RLTW

816-718-9489 Good article on HPA.other the the Typical would make it easier for gangs and bad guys to shoot more people.Crazy Leftist.This was written on 31MAR.ThanksSteveRLTW816-718-9489 Last edited by RangerWalker71; 04-03-2017 at 02:45 PM .