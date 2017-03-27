Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
Suppressors
Legal Brief on HPA
Legal Brief on HPA
03-27-2017, 12:00 PM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 882
Legal Brief on HPA
This is a very good VID on the HPA , Whats going on, and what it will take to get it passed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wudrI7LA_YQ
KEEP CALLING, Keep EMIALING. Hold your Legislative Reps Feet to the Fire!!!!
Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
