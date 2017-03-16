HR 367 HPA 2017 Update.

It is in the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations as of 6FED2017. NO movement since then.



Don't let this sit, Keep putting pressure on your legislative Reps.

Call, Write, Stop by their local offices. Keep the spot light on them.



Current Members



REPUBLICANS

Chairman Trey Gowdy (SC-04)

Vice Chairman Louie Gohmert (TX-01)

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, Jr. (WI-05) Rep. Steve Chabot (OH-01)

Rep. Ted Poe (TX-02)

Rep. Jason Cha etz (UT-03)

Rep. John Ratcli e (TX-04) Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04)

DEMOCRATS

Ranking Member Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18)

Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22)

Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37)

Rep. Cedric Richmond (LA-02) Rep. Hakeem Je ries (NY-08) Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08)





If they are in your state. Please call and ask them to Vote on this, and push it forward.



Thanks

Steve

RLTW

