HR 367 HPA 2017 Update.

Currently the HPA has 122 co-sponsors.
It is in the Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations as of 6FED2017. NO movement since then.
Don't let this sit, Keep putting pressure on your legislative Reps.
Call, Write, Stop by their local offices. Keep the spot light on them.
Current Members
REPUBLICANS
Chairman Trey Gowdy (SC-04)
Vice Chairman Louie Gohmert (TX-01)
Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, Jr. (WI-05) Rep. Steve Chabot (OH-01)
Rep. Ted Poe (TX-02)
Rep. Jason Cha etz (UT-03)
Rep. John Ratcli e (TX-04) Rep. Martha Roby (AL-02) Rep. Mike Johnson (LA-04)
DEMOCRATS
Ranking Member Sheila Jackson Lee (TX-18)
Rep. Ted Deutch (FL-22)
Rep. Karen Bass (CA-37)
Rep. Cedric Richmond (LA-02) Rep. Hakeem Je ries (NY-08) Rep. Ted Lieu (CA-33)
Rep. Jamie Raskin (MD-08)
If they are in your state. Please call and ask them to Vote on this, and push it forward.
Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489