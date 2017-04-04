HPA Petition

Keep hounding your Rep's. The only way this will pass is if we keep Kicking them in the ass to do it.



https://nagr.org/2017/HPA2017_p.aspx?pid=fb1c



Find Your Representative · House.gov



Link as well on how to find your Congressmen.





Thanks

Steve

RTLW

