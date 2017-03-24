HPA: The journey Ahead. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HfGc_tGCmcg



A good VID on HPA, what it's going to take to get it passed.



This makes it pretty clear that this is a several month process, 12-18 not weeks.



Thanks

Steve

