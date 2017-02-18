Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment
>
Suppressors
HPA gets a 100 sponsors in House
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
HPA gets a 100 sponsors in House
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-18-2017, 06:34 AM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 857
HPA gets a 100 sponsors in House
Good news. Keep
Calling, writing, emailing, send smoke signals to your reps.
Need to get this passed.
Hearing Protection Act pushes past 100 sponsors in House
RLTW
Steve
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
SAS $200 off Sale. TAXED Enough ???
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
10:32 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC