HPA, Contact your members of Congress!!
HPA, Contact your members of Congress!!
03-17-2017, 09:26 PM
Petro712
Junior Member
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 28
HPA, Contact your members of Congress!!
A link at the end of this article makes it easy to contact your local members.
https://www.nraila.org/articles/2017...on-act-of-2017
Takes 1 minute, literally.
Share with your friends.
