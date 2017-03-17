Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Suppressors
Reload this Page HPA, Contact your members of Congress!!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

HPA, Contact your members of Congress!!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-17-2017, 09:26 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 28
HPA, Contact your members of Congress!!
A link at the end of this article makes it easy to contact your local members.

https://www.nraila.org/articles/2017...on-act-of-2017

Takes 1 minute, literally.

Share with your friends.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Supressor Accuracy | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:53 AM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC