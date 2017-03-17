HPA can pass. This is a route to it.



"As a tax item, it [The HPA] could be included in a budget reconciliation bill, which is exempt from the 60 vote filibuster in the Senate. Avoiding the Senate filibuster may not be necessary. The bill is widely popular. There are about 100 million firearms owners in the United States. A bill that positively affects the health and safety of 30% of the population should be popular. Even the partisan Washington Post article on the bill had a hard time finding serious opposition."



I did NOT know a Budget Reconciliation Bill is exempt from the 60 vote Filibuster.



Here is the link to the full article:

New Hearing Protection Act same as old HPA; Both in Top Ten for Attention







If this is true, the HPA is a done deal. The House passes it with ease either as stand alone legislation or in a Budget Reconciliation Bill as described above. The Senate passes it as a either as stand alone legislation (possibly difficult) or as described above (not difficult). In the Senate, the simple majority vote (51) is totally there. President signs. Am I missing something?



Also do you realize that these Democratic Senators listed below often vote "Yea" on 2A issues:

Joe Donnelly (Ind)

Martin Heinrich (NM)

Heidi Heitkamp (ND)

Joe Manchin (WV)

Claire McCaskill (MO)

Jon Tester (MT)

Tom Udall (NM)

Mark Warner (VA)

Michael Bennett (CO)



