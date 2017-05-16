Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Suppressors
Reload this Page HPA 140 co-sponsors.
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

HPA 140 co-sponsors.
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-16-2017, 09:30 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 924
HPA 140 co-sponsors.
Well HPA is up to 140 Co-Sponsors.
Seems to be loosing steam.
We need to keep up the pressure, and keep calling your Reps.

Find Your Representative · House.gov


Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
Colonialarmory.com
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« HPA update form Ammoland shooting news. | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC