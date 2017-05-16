Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
05-16-2017, 09:30 AM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 924
HPA 140 co-sponsors.
Well HPA is up to 140 Co-Sponsors.
Seems to be loosing steam.
We need to keep up the pressure, and keep calling your Reps.
Find Your Representative · House.gov
Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
Colonialarmory.com
