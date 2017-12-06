Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Suppressors
Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
06-12-2017, 05:36 PM
Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
Update from ASA.
HEARING PROTECTION ACT LANGUAGE INCORPORATED INTO COMPREHENSIVE SPORTSMENS PACKAGE
06-12-2017, 06:02 PM
Re: Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
Thanks for the update.
06-12-2017, 06:34 PM
Re: Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
Additional info on draft.
naturalresources.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=402112
Also hearing date scheduled for Wed June 14, 1000 hrs
