Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
06-12-2017, 05:36 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 30
Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
Update from ASA.

HEARING PROTECTION ACT LANGUAGE INCORPORATED INTO COMPREHENSIVE SPORTSMENS PACKAGE
06-12-2017, 06:02 PM
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Spokane, WA
Posts: 3,954
Re: Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
Thanks for the update.
06-12-2017, 06:34 PM
Join Date: Jan 2017
Location: Minnesota
Posts: 30
Re: Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package
Additional info on draft.

naturalresources.house.gov/calendar/eventsingle.aspx?EventID=402112

Also hearing date scheduled for Wed June 14, 1000 hrs

