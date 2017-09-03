Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Gun News of the Week for Outdoor Life.
Unread 03-09-2017, 10:10 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 861
Gun News of the Week for Outdoor Life.
Nice little article on the HPA and what is going on.
As of 6 Mar there is 110 co-sponsors. Keep calling, Writing, Stop by local offices or ever DC if your in the area.

Gun News of the Week: National Reciprocity, Hearing Protection Bills Churning Through Congress | Outdoor Life



Thanks
Steve
RTLW
816-718-9489
