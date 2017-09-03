Gun News of the Week for Outdoor Life.

As of 6 Mar there is 110 co-sponsors. Keep calling, Writing, Stop by local offices or ever DC if your in the area.



Gun News of the Week: National Reciprocity, Hearing Protection Bills Churning Through Congress | Outdoor Life







Thanks

Steve

RTLW

816-718-9489 Nice little article on the HPA and what is going on.As of 6 Mar there is 110 co-sponsors. Keep calling, Writing, Stop by local offices or ever DC if your in the area.ThanksSteveRTLW816-718-9489