  #1  
Unread 07-12-2017, 02:20 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2012
Location: Somewhere in the NW
Posts: 97
Form 4 Update
Called ATF yesterday to check on my form 4, the lady said they were currently working on July '16 forms.
  #2  
Unread 07-12-2017, 03:01 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Jun 2010
Location: northern Nevada
Posts: 127
Re: Form 4 Update
A year wait, that means I'll get the few I have in jail around thanksgiving.
Plenty of time to finish my dedicated suppressed short barreled 6.5 Creedmoor
