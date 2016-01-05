Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Suppressors
03-22-2017, 08:28 AM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 873
Form 4 times.
I got a stack of form 4's back yesterday.
Submitted dates:
05/01/2016
05/15/2016
05/25/2016
06/01/2016
06/08/2016
06/17/2016
All approved 03-09-2017. In my hand 21 MAR17
All trusts.
Thanks
Steve
RLTW
