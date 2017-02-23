Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Dead Air Wolverine Review.
  #1  
Unread 02-23-2017, 04:11 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 859
Good article about the DA Wolverine for AK's.

Hands On With The Dead Air Wolverine PBS-1 AK-47 Suppressor - The Truth About Guns

Hope you enjoy if your a AK guy,

Thanks
Steve
RTLW
