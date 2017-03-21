Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Suppressors
CNN's take on the HPA.
CNN's take on the HPA.
03-21-2017, 12:55 PM
CNN's take on the HPA.
this is from Jan 2017. I don't watch CNN so this is the first time i say it.
Know your enemy and know yourself and you can fight a hundred battles without disaster.
Sun Tzu
As a shooting community we need to fight this CRAP.
GOP introduces new gun suppressor law - CNN Video
