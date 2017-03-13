Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


AWC Thor XL 338 can.
Unread 03-13-2017, 12:03 PM
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
AWC Thor XL 338 can.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPMNs6qWUbQ

A good vid for you Big Bore boys, the XL is a Big can, coming in at 27ozs, and
10.4" long and 1.65" dia.

Good sound, might be a good can for the Big boy shooters.

Thanks
Steve
RLTW
816-718-9489
Unread 03-13-2017, 01:46 PM
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: DEEP south TX
Re: AWC Thor XL 338 can.
Steve

This might be my ticket
