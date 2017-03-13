AWC Thor XL 338 can. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FPMNs6qWUbQ



A good vid for you Big Bore boys, the XL is a Big can, coming in at 27ozs, and

10.4" long and 1.65" dia.



Good sound, might be a good can for the Big boy shooters.



Thanks

Steve

RLTW

