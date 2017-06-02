Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Suppressors
ATF seems to be in favor of HPA
ATF seems to be in favor of HPA
02-06-2017, 03:55 PM
RangerWalker71
Gold Member
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 851
ATF seems to be in favor of HPA
http://www.thefirearmblog.com/blog/2...-paper-leaked/
Link to some in side info from the ATF.
Good read. The 2nd "WHITE Page " talks about silencers.
Thanks
Steve
