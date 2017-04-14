Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Suppressors
Reload this Page ATF NFA branch Re-ORG
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

ATF NFA branch Re-ORG
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-14-2017, 12:50 PM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 912
ATF NFA branch Re-ORG
ATF Goes Through Major NFA Branch Reorganization | RECOIL

Hope this helps speed up wait times on form 4's and 3's.

Thanks
Steve
RLTW
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-14-2017, 01:52 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Alabama
Posts: 9,836
Re: ATF NFA branch Re-ORG
They're just putting lipstick on a pig...

They need to just go ahead and repeal the NFA all-together. It's outdated, and not to mention, it's highly unconstitutional and counter-productive in modern society.
__________________
"I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

"Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

Quote:
Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« please educate me | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:38 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC