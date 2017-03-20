ATF new ruling on DA Ghost Wipes.

replace a wipe. Please read regarding Ghost 45MValued Dead Air customers, dealers and wholesalers,Last week, we were notified by the BATFE that they consider the accessory aperture wipe on our Ghost 45M suppressor to be a silencer part. We presented them with the Bardwell ATF opinion letter (that is commonly used as justification for the use of wipes and replacement of wipes in silencers by their owners. This morning, we were informally notified that the BATFE FTB does not share the opinion of the Bardwell letter regarding wipes not being silencer parts, and asked that we take immediate corrective action. As such we are immediately discontinuing the sale of accessory wipes for that product. The aperture wipe for the Ghost has always been an optional use item. We have consciously decided NOT to pursue the issue with FTB, as the resulting opinion letter, based on the informal notification to us, may have a potential negative impact on ALL owners of suppressors that utilize wipes in the design.Moving forward we are conducting research on a wipe constructed of a more durable material, that will be included with the Ghost 45M. Extra or additional wipes will not be available for sale. Other options and clarifications are being sought as well.Dead Air has developed and will release a new linear compensator product for handguns and submachineguns that will lead to cross compatibility with some Ghost accessories, including pistons, fixed mounts and caliber specific caps.We appreciate the support of our customer, dealers and wholesalers, and will continue to bring innovative, quality products to the market. If there are any questions regarding this issue or any questions about our products, please contact us at info@deadairsilencers.com Thank YouGary HughesDirector of SalesDead Air Silencers*Bardwell letterIn regard to the two parts in your cited example, we consider abaffle to be a silencer, but a wipe, which is usually nothing morethan a rubber or plastic disc with a hole in it, is generally notconsidered to be a silencer. Thus an individual owner couldreplace a wipe.