Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Suppressors
Reload this Page 6.5 creedmoor up to 300wsm suppressor?
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

6.5 creedmoor up to 300wsm suppressor?
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-21-2017, 06:31 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Central Oklahoma
Posts: 234
6.5 creedmoor up to 300wsm suppressor?
Looking to buy my first suppressor. Will mainly be used on a 6.5 creedmoor but could possibly end up on a 300 wsm. Looking for recommendations for a fairly budget friendly suppressor. Will mainly be used for target shooting and deer hunting.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-21-2017, 08:52 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 14
Re: 6.5 creedmoor up to 300wsm suppressor?
I would highly recommend the Gemtech Tracker. Lightweight and budget minded. . It is much more durable than Gemtech lets on and was originally designed and used a long range snipers can for several European militaries.

I currently have two, one that permanently resides on my lightweight long range 308 bolt gun I use for deer hunting and another that migrates around a 223, 243, and 30-06. Sale going on at Silencer shop with a in-store credit rebate.

Here is a video review on it

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpDm2P3mTz4

Here it is on my Remington Model Seven 223 Predator out shooting rock chucks.



Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-21-2017, 09:49 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2015
Location: Central Oklahoma
Posts: 234
Re: 6.5 creedmoor up to 300wsm suppressor?
Thanks for the info. I was actually looking at this can!
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-21-2017, 12:16 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2014
Posts: 14
Re: 6.5 creedmoor up to 300wsm suppressor?
$470 plus a $200 in store rebate delivered to your SOT (I would buy a couple of gemtech 1/2 x 28 / 5/8 x 24 thread adapters at Silencer Shop).

BUT, you got to buy by 30 April to get the rebate.

https://www.silencershop.com/silence...cker-4943.html
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« ATF NFA branch Re-ORG | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:38 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC