6.5 creedmoor up to 300wsm suppressor?

I would highly recommend the Gemtech Tracker. Lightweight and budget minded. . It is much more durable than Gemtech lets on and was originally designed and used a long range snipers can for several European militaries.
I currently have two, one that permanently resides on my lightweight long range 308 bolt gun I use for deer hunting and another that migrates around a 223, 243, and 30-06. Sale going on at Silencer shop with a in-store credit rebate.
Here is a video review on it
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpDm2P3mTz4
Here it is on my Remington Model Seven 223 Predator out shooting rock chucks.