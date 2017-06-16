Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > Suppressors
Reload this Page 300RUM Suppressor Advice
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

300RUM Suppressor Advice
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 06-16-2017, 10:54 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2011
Posts: 66
300RUM Suppressor Advice
I'm looking to purchase my first Suppressor. It will be going on a 300RUM with a 26" barrel with a velocity of a little over 3,000fps. It's primarily a hunting rig so I'm thinking a direct thread on mount instead of a quick disconnect - I'd like the best repeatability possible. I'd also prefer lighter, but, I'll carry extra weight if it means better performance (lower decibels).

Below is the list of suppressors I've found that will handle the 300RUM. Do you all have insight on whether any of these are better performers? Am I missing any that are not listed here that are better performers?

-SilencerCo Harvester 338
-SilencerCo Saker ASR
-Griffin sportsman ultra light
-YHM 3100Ti
-YHM Nitro 30
-Coastal Gun Gen II LRTi 762
-SAS Arbitor
-Rugged Surge
-Rugged Razor
-Liberty Victory Magnum
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 06-16-2017, 11:04 AM
Gold Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 961
Re: 300RUM Suppressor Advice
Quote:
Originally Posted by Eleazar View Post
I'm looking to purchase my first Suppressor. It will be going on a 300RUM with a 26" barrel with a velocity of a little over 3,000fps. It's primarily a hunting rig so I'm thinking a direct thread on mount instead of a quick disconnect - I'd like the best repeatability possible. I'd also prefer lighter, but, I'll carry extra weight if it means better performance (lower decibels).

Below is the list of suppressors I've found that will handle the 300RUM. Do you all have insight on whether any of these are better performers? Am I missing any that are not listed here that are better performers?

-SilencerCo Harvester 338
-SilencerCo Saker ASR
-Griffin sportsman ultra light
-YHM 3100Ti
-YHM Nitro 30
-Coastal Gun Gen II LRTi 762
-SAS Arbitor
-Rugged Surge
-Rugged Razor
-Liberty Victory Magnum

Are you going to dedicate it to the 300RUM or do are you wanting to use it on several host weapons ?
IF your wanting to run it only on 300RUM, i would look at the SAS Vengeance 338. It has 35% more volume and is going to tame that 300RUM to less felt recoil then a 308.

Having said that you would be adding 1.5" longer and 6ozs or so more weight.

I have some videos of the Vengeance and the Arbiter on a 300RUM. Feel free to contact me if you have any questions.
I alos have a large number of the cans on your list in stock.

Thanks
Steve
RTLW
Colonialarmory.com
816-718-9489
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Hearing protection act language incorporated into comprehensive sportsmens package | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:49 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC