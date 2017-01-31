     close
2017 Shot Show Surefire Review
01-31-2017, 10:05 AM
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: NH
Posts: 846
2017 Shot Show Surefire Review
Here is a good vid on Surefire suppressors. Good INFO on the new SOCOM RC2 series.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lBPHH5OEORg

Hope you like. If you have any questions feel free to PM.
Thanks
Steve
RLTW
