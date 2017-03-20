Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Writers Needed For The Following Topics
Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turret
Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turret
#
1
03-20-2017, 10:08 AM
Andy Backus
Field Editor
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 632
Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turret
Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 riflescope with the new Exposed Elevation Turret.
This is a second focal plane scope.
#
2
03-20-2017, 11:22 AM
Browninglover1
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: Northern Utah
Posts: 1,147
Re: Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turre
Email sent.
#
3
03-20-2017, 02:43 PM
Andy Backus
Field Editor
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 632
Re: Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turre
We have a writer for this project.
