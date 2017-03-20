Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turret
03-20-2017, 10:08 AM
Field Editor
  
Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turret
Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 riflescope with the new Exposed Elevation Turret.

This is a second focal plane scope.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

03-20-2017, 11:22 AM
Platinum Member
  
Re: Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turre
Email sent.
03-20-2017, 02:43 PM
Field Editor
  
Re: Writer needed to review a Nightforce SHV 5-20x56 scope with the new Exposed Elevation Turre
We have a writer for this project.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com

