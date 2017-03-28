Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Anything related to women in shooting sports or hunting
03-28-2017
Field Editor
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 641
Anything related to women in shooting sports or hunting
Looking for a woman to write an article on the topic of her choice related to women in shooting sports or hunting.
Andy Backus
Field Editor
