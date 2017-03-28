Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Magazine Articles
>
Writers Needed For The Following Topics
Anything related to women in shooting sports or hunting
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Anything related to women in shooting sports or hunting
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
03-28-2017, 08:59 AM
Andy Backus
Field Editor
Join Date: Dec 2009
Posts: 641
Anything related to women in shooting sports or hunting
Looking for a woman to write an article on the topic of her choice related to women in shooting sports or hunting.
__________________
Andy Backus
Field Editor
LongRangeHunting.com
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Smaller caliber long-range rifles for varminting - Writer No Longer Needed
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
09:21 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC