12-29-2016, 12:55 PM

  

Location: Colorado

Weights for elk training
So we all know nothing beats hitting the trails with a loaded pack for getting in to elk shape, but we can all benefit from some weight training in the gym.

Whether we don't have time to hit the trails or the weather is nasty, sometimes the gym is the only option. And regardless of who you are and how good of shape you're in, you personally will be more fit, stronger and more durable if you dedicate time each week to weights.

So for those of you who do spend time in the gym, if you were to limit your time to only 3 weight lifting exercises, what would they be?

I would choose squats, clean & jerk and lunges.

I'll always warm up on the rowing machine, then start off with 20 air squats (no added weight). I personally think heavy squats are too risky (injury) and don't benefit elk hunting, so throughout the year I'll do between 95 lbs and maybe work up to 185 at the most. I'm 6'4" 220 lbs and could can squat a lot but choose not to. I like the big strong guys to laugh at me in the gym and then I hike circles around them in the mountains.

Same thing with clean & jerk. I usually stay below 100 lbs but might work up to 135. It's a tricky way for me to combine dead lifts and include some upper body shoulder strength in there. Think about quartering an elk, removing the rear quarter and hanging it in a tree. Clean & jerk has you covered there.

Lunges just kill me. And get your legs ready for packing out. When your deep in the back country there's always gonna be some huge ledges or nasty terrain that's gonna test your strength loaded down with elk quarters. and lunges on top of squats and clean/jerk is gonna get you ready.

So what 3 exercises would you guys choose??
    12-29-2016, 01:37 PM
    
    		  
    
    
    Re: Weights for elk training
    1: walking lunges weighted
    2: weighted step ups onto a box 12-24 inches high
    3: 1 leged squats while standing on a bench
    Limiting to 3 exercises is less than ideal. But if you mix these in and are consistent it will help. I would opt for all legs on the 3 that I chose.
    "Many men go fishing all of their lives without knowing it is not the fish they are after"
    12-29-2016, 01:45 PM
    
    		  
    
    Location: Colorado
    
    Re: Weights for elk training
    Originally Posted by feelinducky
    1: walking lunges weighted
    2: weighted step ups onto a box 12-24 inches high
    3: 1 leged squats while standing on a bench


    Limiting to 3 exercises is less than ideal.
    Good stuff.

    Agree that limiting to 3 is less than ideal... the goal here is to find people's favorites and why. If I'm at the gym I'll do more than 3, but then the conversation here gets too lengthy and lost in all the details.

    Love the step ups, and the 1 legged squats is definitely gonna work the balance needed for hunting.
