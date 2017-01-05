Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Rehab for fractured spine
05-01-2017, 11:55 PM
Rehab for fractured spine
I somehow, I'm not sure when or how, fractured my spine. I had a spinal fusion of my L4 and L5 about a year and a half ago. The doctor said the type of fracture I had could have happened about 25 years ago and that scar tissue kept the spine stable until in the last few years it started thinning out allowing the spine to shift and pinch my sciatic nerve causing extreme pain in my lower back and right leg.

So it was recommended by 3 different doctors to have a spinal fusion. I had the surgery at the end of December 2015. Because of the extensive nerve damage done in took more than six months to recover and I am still having some problems. My core strength weakened a lot and my ability to endure long periods of discomfort from walking and climbing have dwindled.

So I have decided to focus on strengthening my core and building my endurance back up. I want to do this in a way that builds my strength and endurance back to the levels I had before the surgery and to help build up my strength up over all so I can try to prevent sustaining another injury like the one I had that caused my spine to be injured.

My goal is to be able to go on long range back packing and hunting trips again. I am 42 and have a small son who I want to pass the tradition of hunting and practicing survival on my family's property in the hills and mountains in East Tennessee.

Can anyone recommend any exercises or routines that can help me accomplish my goals. Also as a result of the long period of inactivity after my surgery my right shoulder froze up and for the last year has had limited mobility. I have made progress with it and by this past deer season was able to climb the hills and hunt but I still have slight pain and I am not one that likes to take drugs for every little ache and pain.

Thanks and any suggestions would be appreciated.
05-02-2017, 01:55 AM
Re: Rehab for fractured spine
Because of your medical complexity i would recommend you be referred to physical therapy. A good therapist can give you the best treatment plan tailored for your goals and medical problems.
05-02-2017, 03:05 AM
Re: Rehab for fractured spine
Mate I would recommend you go to a specialist rehab person if possible recommended by your Doctor not just your local physio therapist . Definitely no chiropractors and no neck manipulation at all . You don't want someone over doing it and re-injuring you.
If you have any weight on you especially around the belly get it off by diet as soon as possible and stay slim as that will help your back and sciatica a lot .
Sciatica is nerve based thing and once the nerves get inflamed more exercise can make it worse not better . As soon as you get sciatica use a walking stick straight away on that side to take the pressure off the nerve . This way it will settle down quicker . If you battle on limping along without support it can flare up so bad you can go down crippled and unable to even walk . Hopefully yours is not that bad but I have seen a person unable to stand or walk after a sudden sciatica attack . Buy two collapsible trekking poles like Leki or Petzl , and put them in your back pack for emergency assistance .
You also need to be assessed for osteoporosis to see if calcium is leaching from your bones as back bones are the common ones to break with osteoporosis . Calcium supplements could be required .
Don't adopt the no pain no gain attitude because you could just break more bones.
Follow professional advice and go steady at first building up strength slowly .
You may have to back off some of the things you have always done for a while until you are sure you a fine to do it .
