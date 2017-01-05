Rehab for fractured spine I somehow, I'm not sure when or how, fractured my spine. I had a spinal fusion of my L4 and L5 about a year and a half ago. The doctor said the type of fracture I had could have happened about 25 years ago and that scar tissue kept the spine stable until in the last few years it started thinning out allowing the spine to shift and pinch my sciatic nerve causing extreme pain in my lower back and right leg.



So it was recommended by 3 different doctors to have a spinal fusion. I had the surgery at the end of December 2015. Because of the extensive nerve damage done in took more than six months to recover and I am still having some problems. My core strength weakened a lot and my ability to endure long periods of discomfort from walking and climbing have dwindled.



So I have decided to focus on strengthening my core and building my endurance back up. I want to do this in a way that builds my strength and endurance back to the levels I had before the surgery and to help build up my strength up over all so I can try to prevent sustaining another injury like the one I had that caused my spine to be injured.



My goal is to be able to go on long range back packing and hunting trips again. I am 42 and have a small son who I want to pass the tradition of hunting and practicing survival on my family's property in the hills and mountains in East Tennessee.



Can anyone recommend any exercises or routines that can help me accomplish my goals. Also as a result of the long period of inactivity after my surgery my right shoulder froze up and for the last year has had limited mobility. I have made progress with it and by this past deer season was able to climb the hills and hunt but I still have slight pain and I am not one that likes to take drugs for every little ache and pain.



Thanks and any suggestions would be appreciated.