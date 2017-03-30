stathi1 Responded to an ad Stathi1 had for a rifle scope. I agreed to buy it, while waiting for info on where to send funds, he backed out of the deal. Said he was going yo trade with another member on here. A week or two later he contacts me through PM saying it was again availabele, and I had first chance at it. I agreed to buy it. And I requested in where to send funds and now he won't respond to my PM's. I know he signs on, but won't respond. He backed out of a deal TWICE and won't respond to messages.