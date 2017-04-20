|
Re: SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
Same M.O. as Kiptip1 and Kiptip7 scammer. Appears most scammers prefer to not post pics and conduct as much correspondence via PM as possible. If a seller is legitimate, he should have no problem posting pics and replying out in the open. Every purchase from an individual online is a crap shoot unless you personally know them. A thread exposing a scammer hurts the honest members' attempting to sell a few items due to less confidence in the process. Thanks John for the info.
