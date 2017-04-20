Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Buyers & Sellers Feedback
Reload this Page SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Buyers & Sellers Feedback See THIS GUIDE before posting in this forum.

Reply

SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-20-2017, 07:25 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Michigan- The Great Lake State
Posts: 238
SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
This post concerns "usastripes".

This guy committed to sell both another member here and I a Browning Citori Grade VI at the same time. That member contacted me from the posts on the thread thinking he was selling to me all the while the other member was preparing to send this guy the funds for the gun. "usastripes" said he would call me and never did. The member backed out of the deal smelling a rat and advised me to proceed with the utmost caution of which I appreciated. At some point the thread was then closed. I have now been contacted by yet another member asking how that deal went as this guy is trying to make a sale to him on another item. I never spoke to the man or had any other contact with him. All I can tell my brothers in good standing here is BEWARE and proceed with caution. I have never felt the need to make a post such as this but feel it is warranted.
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-20-2017, 07:36 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 21
Re: SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
Thank you sir for sharing your experience with everyone. This might save someone a bunch of money!!!!
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-20-2017, 07:54 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2013
Location: Southwest ND
Posts: 339
Re: SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
My brother just sent him a 1500$ money order for his nightforce scope. I knew i smelled a rat. Even his user name makes me think its a scam.
Last edited by Farmerbrown32; 04-20-2017 at 08:24 AM.
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-20-2017, 09:12 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,568
Re: SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
thank you john for the intel.definetly sounds like a scammer.
Reply With Quote
  #5  
Unread 04-20-2017, 10:33 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,791
Re: SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
Same M.O. as Kiptip1 and Kiptip7 scammer. Appears most scammers prefer to not post pics and conduct as much correspondence via PM as possible. If a seller is legitimate, he should have no problem posting pics and replying out in the open. Every purchase from an individual online is a crap shoot unless you personally know them. A thread exposing a scammer hurts the honest members' attempting to sell a few items due to less confidence in the process. Thanks John for the info.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #6  
Unread 04-20-2017, 12:44 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: May 2012
Location: columbus,ohio
Posts: 1,568
Re: SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"!
Well said dosh
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Rh300um | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:06 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC