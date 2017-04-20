SCAM ALERT! user name "USASTRIPES"! This post concerns "usastripes".



This guy committed to sell both another member here and I a Browning Citori Grade VI at the same time. That member contacted me from the posts on the thread thinking he was selling to me all the while the other member was preparing to send this guy the funds for the gun. "usastripes" said he would call me and never did. The member backed out of the deal smelling a rat and advised me to proceed with the utmost caution of which I appreciated. At some point the thread was then closed. I have now been contacted by yet another member asking how that deal went as this guy is trying to make a sale to him on another item. I never spoke to the man or had any other contact with him. All I can tell my brothers in good standing here is BEWARE and proceed with caution. I have never felt the need to make a post such as this but feel it is warranted.