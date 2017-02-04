Rckymtnshooter Outstanding attention to a sale. Bought a 700 take-off barrel from Tony to replace a trashed one. After a phone chat he said , send the the barreled action to him and he would remove the barrel and install, headspace the new barrel. After another conversation I found he did custom rifles and Cerakoting. I had him Cerakote the barreled action and rings etc. the entire work was performed very quickly and was much less than I would have paid here. Shot the rifle yesterday and was sub-MOA with cheap factory ammo. Can't wait to load some Bergers and see what it can do. Great service is hard to find, I'll keep Tony's number handy. __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys