Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Buyers & Sellers Feedback
Reload this Page SELLER: Rckymtnshooter
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Buyers & Sellers Feedback See THIS GUIDE before posting in this forum.

Reply

Rckymtnshooter
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-02-2017, 12:22 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,752
Rckymtnshooter
Outstanding attention to a sale. Bought a 700 take-off barrel from Tony to replace a trashed one. After a phone chat he said , send the the barreled action to him and he would remove the barrel and install, headspace the new barrel. After another conversation I found he did custom rifles and Cerakoting. I had him Cerakote the barreled action and rings etc. the entire work was performed very quickly and was much less than I would have paid here. Shot the rifle yesterday and was sub-MOA with cheap factory ammo. Can't wait to load some Bergers and see what it can do. Great service is hard to find, I'll keep Tony's number handy.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 04-02-2017, 03:09 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2015
Posts: 57
Re: Rckymtnshooter
Tony sounds like a great guy but he's not Rckymtnshooter. I Sent you a pm regarding a barrel i had and you must have mixed us up. Just want credit to go to the right guy.
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 04-02-2017, 03:43 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,752
Deleted
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
  #4  
Unread 04-02-2017, 03:57 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,752
Re: Rckymtnshooter
Rockymtn, sorry I mixed your PM with the member I purchased from. I'm sure you are a excellent seller also. Good luck selling the Rem 700 barrel.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« toyotaman2025 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:11 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC