nd7stw It is rare to find a seller with such high ethical standards.

I purchased one full and one partial box of bullets from him and sent payment as agreed. When the bullets never arrived we discovered that the USPS had lost the contents of the package and sent the mutilated remnants of the packaging back to him. He took full responsibility for the USPS screwup and arranged for me to receive not only what I had purchased from him but the bonus of two full boxes of bullets instead of one full and one partial box.

These are the kinds of members we need more of in our shooting fraternity.

Thanks Darin. You are one fine gentleman IMO.





I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............

Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life Member



American rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.



As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another. __________________I have a great woman, fantastic kids, a warm place to sleep and an accurate rifle. Life is good ..............Hunter Safety Instructor - California Hunter Safety Meritorious Service 1971 - 1972. Rifle/Pistol Marksmanship Instructor - NRA Life MemberAmerican rifleman's triad - God, guts and guns. It built America and it'll preserve America. Abandon one and you lose them all.As iron sharpens iron, so one man sharpens another.