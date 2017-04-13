Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



nd7stw
04-13-2017, 11:06 AM
nd7stw
It is rare to find a seller with such high ethical standards.
I purchased one full and one partial box of bullets from him and sent payment as agreed. When the bullets never arrived we discovered that the USPS had lost the contents of the package and sent the mutilated remnants of the packaging back to him. He took full responsibility for the USPS screwup and arranged for me to receive not only what I had purchased from him but the bonus of two full boxes of bullets instead of one full and one partial box.
These are the kinds of members we need more of in our shooting fraternity.
Thanks Darin. You are one fine gentleman IMO.
