jsergee bought a chassis from john,told him i needed for the comming weekend for a paid outing.he promised i'd have it for my shoot.he waited too long to ship and by the time he made it to ups the shipping fees were too high for the promised date so instead of contacting me first,he just shipped it standard ground and now i wont see it till the following week.pretty much destroyed my plans(and lost alot of money).i will not buy again from him.