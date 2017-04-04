6.5x284tony Originally bought a stainless 7mm take off barrel from Tony. While talking to him he offered to install and headspace the barrel at a very reasonable cost. Talking further I found he builds customs and does Cerakote, so I bundled the barrel, installation and Cerakote together at an extremely reasonable price. Very quick turnaround and the work was flawless. Shot the rifle this past weekend and it was sub-MOA with low priced factory ammo. Thanks Tony for the great service and excellent communication. __________________

No apology for liking Weatherbys