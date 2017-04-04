Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Buyers & Sellers Feedback
Reload this Page SELLER: 6.5x284tony
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Buyers & Sellers Feedback See THIS GUIDE before posting in this forum.

Reply

6.5x284tony
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-04-2017, 11:41 AM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,761
6.5x284tony
Originally bought a stainless 7mm take off barrel from Tony. While talking to him he offered to install and headspace the barrel at a very reasonable cost. Talking further I found he builds customs and does Cerakote, so I bundled the barrel, installation and Cerakote together at an extremely reasonable price. Very quick turnaround and the work was flawless. Shot the rifle this past weekend and it was sub-MOA with low priced factory ammo. Thanks Tony for the great service and excellent communication.
__________________
No apology for liking Weatherbys
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Oldillini | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:24 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC