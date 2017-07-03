Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
7mm STW
Us 869
03-07-2017, 08:17 PM
GregShooter
Join Date: Mar 2012
Posts: 56
Us 869
Looking to develop a new load using 869 and the 150 grain Hornaday ELD-X. Barrel is crowned at 26". I'm thinking 92 grains gets me around 3250 FPS. Any comments or suggestions appreciated.
03-08-2017, 12:34 AM
Dosh
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,687
Re: Us 869
Greg, tried it but it was quite temp unstable.
