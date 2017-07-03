Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Us 869
Unread 03-07-2017, 08:17 PM
Cool Us 869
Looking to develop a new load using 869 and the 150 grain Hornaday ELD-X. Barrel is crowned at 26". I'm thinking 92 grains gets me around 3250 FPS. Any comments or suggestions appreciated.
Unread 03-08-2017, 12:34 AM
Re: Us 869
Greg, tried it but it was quite temp unstable.
No apology for liking Weatherbys
