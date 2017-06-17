Re: Savage 116 barrel life expectancy Quote: DartonJager Originally Posted by I own a a Savage 116 weather warrior with factory Savage muzzle brake, the type you can twist on or off. I bought it over 17 years ago and best estimate I shot it less than 75 times, VERY accurate rifle.



Was wondering what the barrel life is like on this rifle if one shoots reloads that are consistently 2 grains or more under max.

Thanks,

DJager Depends on caliber, how hot you get it and how clean you keep it. Even with magnums and reasonable care should be minimum of 1000 rds and could be 2-3x more.