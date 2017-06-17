Savage 116 barrel life expectancy

I own a a Savage 116 weather warrior with factory Savage muzzle brake, the type you can twist on or off. I bought it over 17 years ago and best estimate I shot it less than 75 times, VERY accurate rifle.
Was wondering what the barrel life is like on this rifle if one shoots reloads that are consistently 2 grains or more under max.
Thanks,
DJager
Depends on caliber, how hot you get it and how clean you keep it. Even with magnums and reasonable care should be minimum of 1000 rds and could be 2-3x more.
Great to know as I keep my rifles can and never allow the barrels to heat up while firing. I have a laser thermometer that I use to monitor barrel temp to insure they don't get het enough to be damaging. This savage also has a pretty thick fluted barrel.
Thanks
DJager