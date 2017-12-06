Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Primers
Unread 06-12-2017, 06:27 PM
Join Date: Sep 2016
Posts: 1
Primers
Playing with Accubond 150 gr. and 162 gr ELDs. Any preference or experiences good or bad with various primers??
Unread 06-12-2017, 10:20 PM
Join Date: Aug 2013
Location: Arizona
Posts: 1,900
Re: Primers
Never had a problem with the Federal primer. Standard or Match.
