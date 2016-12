Place to shoot in N Texas?



Max My favorite 500 yard range in N Texas was forced to close early this year. My STWs and a couple of other rifles are crying for something long again. They are tired of little holes at 100 yards.Anyone know a decent range of 500 + in north Texas, within an hour or so of Dallas area, that does not require a $1000 + membership fee?That's money that can go into my next build!!Thanks,Max