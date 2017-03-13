Optics for your STW

Quote:
Originally Posted by JMack
What is everyone running on their rifles? What magnification, objectives, turrets, bdc etc.....?
Heading to Wyoming this fall for a whitetail hunt currently I have a 3-10 z3 plex. Just wandering if I should go to a turret or bdc reticle or change magnification. Not sure how far the average shot might be but I'd like to be prepared for 500-600. I feel pretty confident in the scope I'm using now out to 400 but after that holdover becomes a guessing game.
My gun is a factory Remington SS DBM 700 I mounted the z3 because that's what I had available.
Thanks!
The STW really shines at longer distances, so you'll want more magnification than what you currently have. I would suggest something on the high end of 18-25x. I put a Sightron SIII 6-24x with the MOA2 reticle. Love this reticle and I've been very happy with the scope. You'll want a reticle that will allow you to dope for the wind, too. I have a custom turret on it, so dial and shoot is great, but the reticle also allows me to holdover if I need. The glass is good, but not as good as my Swarovski Z5 5-25 BT 4W. I have that on my 300 WSM, but am limited to about 750 yards with its custom turret. Thought about putting it on the 7 STW, but would need a 20 moa rail and minimum 200 yard zero to be able to dial for longer distances.
I've shot 2 Wyoming antelope a little over 400 yards in the past 2 seasons. It was a chip shot for the STW and almost too easy. It's great having the confidence in a rifle that you know will perform if you do your part. The STW is that rifle for me.