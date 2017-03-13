Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > 7mm STW
Reload this Page Optics for your STW
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Optics for your STW
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-13-2017, 07:08 AM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Feb 2017
Posts: 4
Optics for your STW
What is everyone running on their rifles? What magnification, objectives, turrets, bdc etc.....?

Heading to Wyoming this fall for a whitetail hunt currently I have a 3-10 z3 plex. Just wandering if I should go to a turret or bdc reticle or change magnification. Not sure how far the average shot might be but I'd like to be prepared for 500-600. I feel pretty confident in the scope I'm using now out to 400 but after that holdover becomes a guessing game.

My gun is a factory Remington SS DBM 700 I mounted the z3 because that's what I had available.

Thanks!
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 03-13-2017, 11:58 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2011
Location: San Antonio, TX
Posts: 89
Re: Optics for your STW
Quote:
Originally Posted by JMack View Post
What is everyone running on their rifles? What magnification, objectives, turrets, bdc etc.....?

Heading to Wyoming this fall for a whitetail hunt currently I have a 3-10 z3 plex. Just wandering if I should go to a turret or bdc reticle or change magnification. Not sure how far the average shot might be but I'd like to be prepared for 500-600. I feel pretty confident in the scope I'm using now out to 400 but after that holdover becomes a guessing game.

My gun is a factory Remington SS DBM 700 I mounted the z3 because that's what I had available.

Thanks!
The STW really shines at longer distances, so you'll want more magnification than what you currently have. I would suggest something on the high end of 18-25x. I put a Sightron SIII 6-24x with the MOA2 reticle. Love this reticle and I've been very happy with the scope. You'll want a reticle that will allow you to dope for the wind, too. I have a custom turret on it, so dial and shoot is great, but the reticle also allows me to holdover if I need. The glass is good, but not as good as my Swarovski Z5 5-25 BT 4W. I have that on my 300 WSM, but am limited to about 750 yards with its custom turret. Thought about putting it on the 7 STW, but would need a 20 moa rail and minimum 200 yard zero to be able to dial for longer distances.
I've shot 2 Wyoming antelope a little over 400 yards in the past 2 seasons. It was a chip shot for the STW and almost too easy. It's great having the confidence in a rifle that you know will perform if you do your part. The STW is that rifle for me.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks

« 7mm STW ballistics | 7mm STW Reloading Thread »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:20 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC