Optics for your STW

Heading to Wyoming this fall for a whitetail hunt currently I have a 3-10 z3 plex. Just wandering if I should go to a turret or bdc reticle or change magnification. Not sure how far the average shot might be but I'd like to be prepared for 500-600. I feel pretty confident in the scope I'm using now out to 400 but after that holdover becomes a guessing game.



My gun is a factory Remington SS DBM 700 I mounted the z3 because that's what I had available.



Thanks!

I've shot 2 Wyoming antelope a little over 400 yards in the past 2 seasons. It was a chip shot for the STW and almost too easy. It's great having the confidence in a rifle that you know will perform if you do your part. The STW is that rifle for me. The STW really shines at longer distances, so you'll want more magnification than what you currently have. I would suggest something on the high end of 18-25x. I put a Sightron SIII 6-24x with the MOA2 reticle. Love this reticle and I've been very happy with the scope. You'll want a reticle that will allow you to dope for the wind, too. I have a custom turret on it, so dial and shoot is great, but the reticle also allows me to holdover if I need. The glass is good, but not as good as my Swarovski Z5 5-25 BT 4W. I have that on my 300 WSM, but am limited to about 750 yards with its custom turret. Thought about putting it on the 7 STW, but would need a 20 moa rail and minimum 200 yard zero to be able to dial for longer distances.