Nosler ABLR 175 in the 7STW
  #1  
Unread 05-05-2017, 04:10 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: TEXAS
Posts: 102
Nosler ABLR 175 in the 7STW
Does anyone have any insights on getting this one to shoot?

Remington 700 with Proof Research Carbon barrel (1:9).


I've got the AB 160's touching holes. Curious about others experience with the 175 ABLR.....


Thank you.
