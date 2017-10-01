Re: How far do you have to jump the lands? Umm, ok in a nut shell. It's the distance the bullet has to travel from the time it leaves the case until it actually inters the barre and rifleing. So when you see people post

Jammed it means they are in the lands and grooves it also causes a lot of pressure

Kissing means they are barely touching

3, 5, 10, 15 thousands are common in a rifle to jump.

300 thousands it crazy far. The smith that did my work had his hay day in the 70-80s and back then it is my understanding, they thought jumping the lands was more accurate. I do believe it causes more speed. Weatherby was jumping the lands on his rifles and I think everyone followed. The thing is bullets and powder has come a long way now and that isn't required. I don't want to shoot the 150 nosler because the bc on the 162 Amax or the 168 Berger has so much more bc.

Anyway today I judge how much barrel life I have shot out by my lands. It seems every 400 rounds I am having to seat the bullet out 1000th.

I hope explained it kind of ok.