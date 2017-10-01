     close
How far do you have to jump the lands?
01-10-2017, 11:56 PM
How far do you have to jump the lands?
I have a 7 stw that is 300 thousands bigger than mag leingth. I couldn't get a thing to shoot! So I called the smith he said it had to be a 150 nosler bt. And 7828. So I shot that 3/4 moa and sd of 9 at 3450 fps.

Does anyone else have to jump that far ?
    01-11-2017, 12:09 AM
    Re: How far do you have to jump the lands?
    I have a 7 STW that has to jump a mile of used as a repeater. It shoots very well either way. I can't remember the exact jump but its in the .100 range as I recall with 168 Berger VLD.
    I shoot a lot of Nosler AB and don't worry much about the jump, I can seat them long and still cycle through my Sako AV action and box.
    01-11-2017, 12:37 AM
    Re: How far do you have to jump the lands?
    Alaska2006 I sure am glad you know what he's talking about. I haven't a clue. If you get a minute perhaps you can translate.
    01-11-2017, 12:51 AM
    Re: How far do you have to jump the lands?
    Umm, ok in a nut shell. It's the distance the bullet has to travel from the time it leaves the case until it actually inters the barre and rifleing. So when you see people post
    Jammed it means they are in the lands and grooves it also causes a lot of pressure
    Kissing means they are barely touching
    3, 5, 10, 15 thousands are common in a rifle to jump.
    300 thousands it crazy far. The smith that did my work had his hay day in the 70-80s and back then it is my understanding, they thought jumping the lands was more accurate. I do believe it causes more speed. Weatherby was jumping the lands on his rifles and I think everyone followed. The thing is bullets and powder has come a long way now and that isn't required. I don't want to shoot the 150 nosler because the bc on the 162 Amax or the 168 Berger has so much more bc.
    Anyway today I judge how much barrel life I have shot out by my lands. It seems every 400 rounds I am having to seat the bullet out 1000th.
    I hope explained it kind of ok.
