7mm STW
Hornady ELD match 162gr for 7 STW
Hornady ELD match 162gr for 7 STW
02-21-2017, 11:44 AM
ncwg2boatguy
Silver Member
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Virginia
Posts: 112
Hornady ELD match 162gr for 7 STW
Just curious if anyone has done any load development for this bullet. The JBM Ballistics results are crazy!
18.8
MOA@1000
yds and 1914fps
29.7
MOA@1300
yds and 1542 fps
Jim Clarke
27 YR Mil Vet Ret.
God, Country and Family.
