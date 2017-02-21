Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Rifles, Reloading, Optics, Equipment > 7mm STW
Reload this Page Hornady ELD match 162gr for 7 STW
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Reply

Hornady ELD match 162gr for 7 STW
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-21-2017, 11:44 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Sep 2013
Location: Virginia
Posts: 112
Hornady ELD match 162gr for 7 STW
Just curious if anyone has done any load development for this bullet. The JBM Ballistics results are crazy!

18.8 MOA@1000 yds and 1914fps
29.7 MOA@1300 yds and 1542 fps
__________________
Jim Clarke
27 YR Mil Vet Ret.
God, Country and Family.
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« load variations | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:23 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC