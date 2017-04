H1000 or H4831 For 150s Just picked up some peregrine bullets to try. Got 150s. Had good luck with 160 ABs and 79 grains of h1000. 1/4" to 1-2" groups at 3200. Also had good luck on 140s at 81.5 grains at 3350 to .5". With that said shot 1/4-1/2" with 140s with 72.5 of H4831cant find the velocity have both in hand trying to decide which way to go? Hoping for 3250 with these since live in communist CA need a leadfree bullet __________________

