Disappearing bullets I just got three boxes of the new 180 ELD-Match bullets and was ladder testing them when they started not hitting the target. I'm talking not hitting a huge target at 100 yards. I would shoot strings of 4 shots at different lengths to see where the accurate "sweet spot" was. I shot my first string at 3.80 coal with 86 gr. of RL33 and CCI250 primers. Three were half-inch but the fourth went missing. Found it impossible to believe that one bullet went perfectly in another. Cooled the barrel and started the 3.79 string. Fired the first shot at the center of a 2' x 3' white board with 1" orange target sticky dots. Remember this is only 100 yards for chronographing and accuracy. Shoot the first shot and there is not a hole in the target beyond the earlier 4. I purposely shot at the center dot leaving at least 12" to the edge anywhere. Shoot the next two and they are 1/2" or less. Then I shoot # 4 and there is no visible hole again. I am averaging 3145fps. I did 4 strings and at least 1 shot went mia in each one. What in the crap is going on. I shoot the 175 ELD-X's at 3220fps and they always arrive where shot. The only thing I can figure is the bullet is disintegrating. Is this possible with this size of bullet? Is there something that I might be missing? Is anyone else experiencing this phenomenon or maybe can help me understand what is happening? (Bartlein barrell 1/8 twist 27.5" before muzzle brake. Custom build on a old 700 action)