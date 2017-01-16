|
Re: Brass options for the 7stw
Originally Posted by mikea5232
How big of a job is it to make 300wby brass into the 7STW. Just neck down and fire form?
Pretty much, but they'll be a few thousandths short from the fire-forming process.
8mm Rem Mag would be a better/easier option.
Originally Posted by WildRose
