Brass options for the 7stw
  #1  
Unread 01-16-2017, 05:26 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Central Minnesota
Posts: 59
Brass options for the 7stw
How big of a job is it to make 300wby brass into the 7STW. Just neck down and fire form?
    •   #2  
    Unread 01-16-2017, 05:41 PM
    Platinum Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2008
    Location: Alabama
    Posts: 9,456
    Re: Brass options for the 7stw
    Quote:
    Originally Posted by mikea5232 View Post
    How big of a job is it to make 300wby brass into the 7STW. Just neck down and fire form?
    Pretty much, but they'll be a few thousandths short from the fire-forming process.

    8mm Rem Mag would be a better/easier option.
    __________________
    "I'm just a peckerwood who lives in the hills with too many guns..." - Bob Lee Swagger

    "Give me a minute...I'm good. Give me an hour...I'm great. Give me 6 months...And I'm unbeatable." - Col. Hannibal Smith

    Quote:
    Originally Posted by WildRose View Post
    The 284 is to the STW what a tricycle is to a Ninja.
      #3  
    Unread 01-16-2017, 05:43 PM
    Bronze Member
    		  
    Join Date: Jan 2015
    Location: Central Minnesota
    Posts: 59
    Re: Brass options for the 7stw
    I found new win 300wby brass for .50 a piece. I was making sure it would work before i jumped on it. Thanks
