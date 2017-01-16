Re: Brass options for the 7stw Quote: mikea5232 Originally Posted by How big of a job is it to make 300wby brass into the 7STW. Just neck down and fire form?



8mm Rem Mag would be a better/easier option. Pretty much, but they'll be a few thousandths short from the fire-forming process.8mm Rem Mag would be a better/easier option.

