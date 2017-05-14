Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
7mm STW
Anyone reloaded 168 and 180 Berger for 7mm STW?
Anyone reloaded 168 and 180 Berger for 7mm STW?
#
1
05-14-2017, 06:43 PM
Franki
Junior Member
Join Date: Feb 2015
Posts: 16
Anyone reloaded 168 and 180 Berger for 7mm STW?
Berger 168 or 180 with CCI 250 or Federal 250? I use Federal right now, is CCI 250 better or same?
